Cobra Burger may be Richmond's best-tasting cheeseburger

RICHMOND, Va. -- What do you get when you take a Richmond butcher and a Richmond cheesemonger and throw them into a tiny kitchen?

How about one of Richmond's best-tasting cheeseburgers.

Photos provided by Cobra Burger

Adam Musselman and Josh Franklin are two of the people who brought Cobra Burger to life. They opened what is now a Burger Hole (and soon to be a sit-down restaurant) in Church Hill earlier this year.

On a recent episode of Eat It, Virginia, Musselman said their success is all about the flavors that come from serving super fresh ingredients at a fair price.

"You can taste the beef. Even through all the crazy condiments and stuff. You're like, oh, that tastes like good beef. And we've gotten the comment over and over again," he said. "It also helps the texture a lot. A burger shouldn't be chewy, there should be a sear and it should be tender. And you start pack sealing it, freezing, and thawing and doing all this kind of stuff. And it just it ain't the same anymore."

Photos provided by Cobra Burger

Musselman also said it was important to establish relationships with local farms and bakers.

"That's just the way everybody should be doing everything," he said. "It's tough. It's expensive. It's approaching like fast food moving in the right direction is what we're trying to do."

Adam and Josh dive deep into menu choices, their shared love of Richmond, and the story behind the Cobra Burger name. All that and more available right now on the Eat It, Virginia podcast.