Chesterfield pastors to open Hopewell burger joint
Two newcomers to the restaurant business are making their first foray into the industry in downtown Hopewell.
Posted at 7:55 AM, Aug 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-17 07:59:29-04
HOPEWELL, Va. — Two newcomers to the restaurant business are making their first foray into the industry in downtown Hopewell. Jonathan Montiel and Phillip Hughes are opening City Point Ice Cream & Burgers later this month at 236 E. Broadway, near the Beacon Theatre.
