What you need to know before hitting the new Cirrus Vodka tasting room in Richmond

Tom Ellington and Jon Schott join Robey and Scott to discuss the evolution and growth of Cirrus Vodka and the recent opening of its new tasting room in the Scott's Addition neighborhood of Richmond.
RICHMOND, Va. — Tom Ellington and Jon Schott join Robey and Scott to discuss the evolution and growth of Cirrus Vodka and the recent opening of its new tasting room in the Scott's Addition neighborhood of Richmond. The space, known as Ballast, also houses Yellow Umbrella and Slack Tide Fish Co.

The tasting room's drink menu, created by Jon, includes a variety of vodka-based cocktails, with a focus on local products.

