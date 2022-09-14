Chicken Fiesta to open new restaurant in Chester
The Chester, Virginia spot is the second former Hardee’s that Chicken Fiesta has taken over in the Richmond area.
Posted at 10:30 AM, Sep 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-14 10:31:02-04
CHESTER, Va. -- Chicken Fiesta is developing an appetite for old Hardee’s buildings. The local Tex-Mex chain known for its rotisserie chicken is preparing to open a new location at 12401 Route 1 in Chester, its seventh in the region. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
