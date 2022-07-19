New Chick-fil-A to open in downtown Richmond
The James Center office complex in downtown Richmond has scored another new restaurant tenant. Chick-fil-A is preparing to open in Three James Center, according to documents filed with the city.
Posted at 10:21 AM, Jul 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-19 10:33:30-04
