Eat It, Virginia

Ghost kitchen concept ChefSuite opens rentable kitchen venue in Richmond

Richmond BizSense
Before becoming a ghost kitchen, the building along West Broad had been occupied by TitleMax.
Posted at 9:50 AM, Mar 23, 2023
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- The latest entrant into the local ghost kitchen scene has made its debut near Willow Lawn. ChefSuite recently opened at 4711 W. Broad St., where it offers 16 rentable kitchen suites from which tenants can operate restaurants for delivery and pick-up only. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

