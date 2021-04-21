Cary St. Cafe building sold to new Richmond restaurant family

RICHMOND, Va. -- The longtime home of Cary St. Cafe at 2631 W. Cary St. in the Fan has been sold to restaurateurs familiar with the area. The property, which the cafe — known for its vegetarian dishes, Grateful Dead decor and consistent live music — had occupied for 34 years, sold last week for $650,000. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
Posted at 11:15 AM, Apr 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-21 11:21:57-04
