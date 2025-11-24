Cahoots, a new Richmond bar and music venue, opens in The Fan

RICHMOND, Va. -- A restaurateur with a background running bars in Los Angeles has made his leap into the Richmond scene. David DeLuca recently opened Cahoots at 2526 Floyd Ave. It opened Friday in the 2,500-square-foot space that was most recently occupied by Mike’s Jazz Cafe, and before that was home to Spoonbread. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
