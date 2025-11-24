Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Cahoots, a new Richmond bar and music venue, opens in The Fan

Cahoots has recently opened at 2526 Floyd Ave., where it is the latest of several restaurants to operate in the space in recent years.
RICHMOND, Va. -- A restaurateur with a background running bars in Los Angeles has made his leap into the Richmond scene. David DeLuca recently opened Cahoots at 2526 Floyd Ave. It opened Friday in the 2,500-square-foot space that was most recently occupied by Mike’s Jazz Cafe, and before that was home to Spoonbread. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

