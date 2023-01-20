Watch Now
Brick Road Coffee Co. to open in repurposed train cars

Richmond BizSense
Brick Road Coffee Co. at 8055-A Shrader Road in Henrico County. The cafe is located in converted train cars.
Posted at 6:50 AM, Jan 20, 2023
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- What started as a dream for a coffee shop in West Broad Village has materialized elsewhere in western Henrico County. Brick Road Coffee Co. plans to open in early February at 8055 Shrader Road, where it has taken over a portion of the property formerly occupied by Northstar Academy. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

