Blue Cow Ice Cream Co. to open Richmond ice cream shop
Blue Cow Ice Cream Co.
Blue Cow Ice Cream Co. co-owners and married couple Jason and Carolyn Kiser.<br/><br/>
Posted at 10:00 AM, Apr 06, 2022
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A new-to-market ice cream brand will be slinging cones and pints out of a former Starbucks. Blue Cow Ice Cream Co. plans to open in June at 7017 Three Chopt Road in the Publix-anchored Village Shopping Center. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
