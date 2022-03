RICHMOND, Va. -- A mobile juice company is putting down roots in Shockoe Bottom. Blacker the Berry Juice Bar plans to open a brick-and-mortar location at 10 N. 18th St. in early May. Owner Lamonte Yates started the company from a trailer in 2020, peddling house-made juices of fruits, vegetables, spices and herbs. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

Listen to EAT IT, VIRGINIA for restaurant news and interviews.