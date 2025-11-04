New Richmond restaurant Big Bamboo Asian Kitchen to open in old Wong Gonzalez space

RICHMOND, Va. -- The owners of Sushi-O in Midlothian and Main Street Dragon in the Fan are taking over expanding into downtown Richmond for their newest concept. Sandy Wang, Andy Wu and Johnny Lin plan to open Big Bamboo Asian Kitchen & Teq Bar at 412 E. Grace St. later this year. The roughly 3,800-square-foot restaurant space is where EAT Restaurant Partners’ Asian-Latin fusion spot Wong Gonzalez closed in late August. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.