Watch Now
Eat It, Virginia

Actions

Mexican restaurant Besos Mexican Kitchen & Cantina opens at Rocketts Landing

Besos Mexican Kitchen & Cantina.jpg
Richmond BizSense
Carlos and Adrienne Londoño opened Besos Mexican Kitchen & Cantina.
Besos Mexican Kitchen & Cantina.jpg
Posted at 1:30 PM, Sep 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-30 13:30:44-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Rocketts Landing Indian eatery has been reborn as a Mexican restaurant. Besos Mexican Kitchen & Cantina opened this week at 4821 Old Main St., a space formerly occupied by The Bombay Co. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA serves restaurant news and interviews.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-This-Morning-TOM-480x360.jpg

Watch CBS 6 This Morning from 4:30 to 7 a.m.