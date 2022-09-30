Mexican restaurant Besos Mexican Kitchen & Cantina opens at Rocketts Landing
Carlos and Adrienne Londoño opened Besos Mexican Kitchen & Cantina.
Posted at 1:30 PM, Sep 30, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. -- A Rocketts Landing Indian eatery has been reborn as a Mexican restaurant. Besos Mexican Kitchen & Cantina opened this week at 4821 Old Main St., a space formerly occupied by The Bombay Co. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
