There's a new, new plan for the old F.W. Sullivan’s space in Richmond
The restaurant space at the intersection of West Main Street and South Stafford Avenue was briefly Cure in late 2022.
Posted at 11:15 AM, Mar 01, 2023
RICHMOND, Va. — After a false start by another operator, a Fan restaurant space is slated to open its doors again with its second new tenant in less than six months. Aura Bar & Grill is preparing to open in the former F.W. Sullivan’s at 2401 W. Main St. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
