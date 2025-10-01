Richmond restaurant owner shares the reason why Amigos suddenly closed: 'I feel sorry'

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- With the future of its building up in the air, a Mexican restaurant in the West End has closed its doors. Amigos Family Restaurant has shuttered at 1808 Staples Mill Road. Sept. 30 was its final day of business. Rudy Padilla, who opened Amigos in 2015, said that though his lease was set to expire in a month, he was only recently notified that the building was being put up for sale. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.