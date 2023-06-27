What makes Adrift one of the best restaurants in Virginia

WHITE STONE, Va. -- Devin Rose was born and raised in a restaurant family in the town of White Stone, Virginia.

So it makes perfect sense that Devin and his wife Katie now own and operate one of the most acclaimed restaurants in that town -- Adrift.

In fact, Robey Martin called Adrift the best, little-known, restaurant in Virginia.

"There's just an incredible care and detail to the food," Martin said of Adrift, four years after that article was written, on this week's Eat It Virginia podcast. "I'm always utterly impressed."

Rose said owning a restaurant and raising his son in his hometown has been a dream.

But the road back home wasn't straight and included stops at The Inn at Little Washington and the Central Coast of California.

We hope you enjoy learning more about the Roses and their restaurant Adrift.

On the podcast, Scott and Rodey also talked about Anthem LemonAid and the Restaurant Challenge sponsored by CBS.

Restaurants are invited to create a lemon-inspired dish or drink to sell anytime now through July 23, 2023. After restaurants donate a portion of the proceeds at the end of the event, the business that raises the most money will win an advertising package from CBS 6 valued at over $1,500.

Message us if you plan to participate or have any questions.

Also, Scott and Robey are emceeing the Positively Delicious dining event on July 15, 2023. The event raises money for The Positive Vibe Foundation.

The foundation provides pre-employment training, job skills, and community to young adults with disabilities.

You can support the foundation. learn more about the event, and buy tickets here.

