Win new garage door from A1 Door Company!

Is your garage door outdated, damaged, or just in need of a refresh? Now’s your chance to transform your home’s curb appeal — for free!

A1 Door Company, Central Virginia’s trusted name in garage doors, is giving one lucky homeowner the chance to win a brand new garage door, professionally installed — an up to $10,000 value — absolutely free.

If you’re a homeowner in Central Virginia, simply fill out the entry form, tell us why you should win and upload four photos of your current garage door. (The below image shows examples of the types of photos needed.)

WTVR

The winner's before-and-after transformation will be featured in an upcoming A1 Door Company commercial.

Follow A1 Door Company on Facebook, X and YouTube