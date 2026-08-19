Win $100 gift card to Shop RVA Galleries

You could score $100 to spend at the RVA Galleries as they celebrate their grand opening this Friday (Aug. 21) at the Willow Lawn Pop-Up Gallery!

It's super simple to enter. Just click here to comment on the WTVR CBS 6 Facebook page for your chance to win.

We'll announce the randomly selected winner on Thursday afternoon.

Come discover work from talented local artists, including fine art, prints, pottery, jewelry, woodwork and more!

RVA Galleries Pop-Up Gallery

1601 Willow Lawn Drive, Space 256 next to LensCrafters

Per Facebook rules, we must mention this is in no way sponsored, administered, or associated with Meta Platforms, Inc. By entering, entrants confirm they are 18+ years of age and reside in the WTVR CBS 6 Viewing Area.