Win Bold Rock Crush Getaway valued at $600

Don't miss your chance to win a Bold Rock VIP Getaway* valued at $600.

The prize includes:



Gift certificate for 1-night stay at Wintergreen Resort

$250 Bold Rock gift card

Bold Rock getaway essential kit (2 Bold Rock hats, 2 Bold Rock pint glasses, 2 bottle openers, 2 sunglasses and 2 koozies)

It's super simple to enter. Fill out the form below for your chance to win, but you must be 21+ to enter. Then we'll announce the randomly selected winner on Wednesday, April 1.

Follow Bold Rock on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

*Must be 21+ to participate. Advance lodging reservations are required and based on overall availability. Prize expires June 30, 2027. See official rules as advance lodging reservations are required and based on overall availability. Please note transportation is not included.