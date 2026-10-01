🎓Battle of the Brains, Play at Home Sweepstakes: Enter for a chance to win an Invest529 College Savings Plan

Ready to put your trivia skills to the test? 🧠✨ Here’s your chance to play Battle of the Brains at home!

Each week, tune in to Battle of the Brains on CBS 6, tackle the weekly Play at Home trivia question, and take your best shot at winning! Think you know the answer?

What is the primary purpose of an Invest529 account?

A. Saving for qualified education expenses

B. Buying a first car

C. Funding a tropical vacation

D. Building the world’s largest snack collection

Put on your thinking cap, have some fun, and see if you can outsmart the question of the week! 🏆



Watch Battle of the Brains Saturdays at 10 a.m. on CBS 6.You can also watch the show on the CBS 6 Streaming App. Find us on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Android TV. Just search "CBS 6 Richmond" in your app store.