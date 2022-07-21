🍋Anthem LemonAid: Stop by CBS 6 to help fight childhood cancer Friday

RICHMOND, Va. -- Stop by our Anthem LemonAid stand outside the WTVR CBS 6 studios Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. to raise money to help children fight cancer at Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU.

The stand will be located in front of the station at 3301 W. Broad Street and there will be special guests throughout the day, including Todd “Parney” Parnell with the Richmond Flying Squirrels and area law enforcement.

Some lucky folks will get the chance to dunk CBS 6 Crime Insider Jon Burkett and "Virginia This Morning's" Bill Bevins.

If you cannot attend the event, you can also make a donation online. And be sure to look for stands across Central Virginia this Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Anthem LemonAid, which benefits Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, raised more than $1.1 million to fight pediatric cancer in Central Virginia over the last 22 years.

Anthem LemonAid is made possible by generous community members and sponsors: Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, Richmond Ford, WTVR CBS 6 and Richmond Family Magazine.

