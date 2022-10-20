Watch Now
Richmond Heart Walk is this Saturday

Today we were joined by Darrin Johnson, CEO of Molina Complete Care and the 2021 Heart Walk Chair, who shared more about this year’s Heart Walk and the ways to support their mission.
Posted at 1:27 PM, Oct 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-20 13:28:26-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- The American Heart Association's Richmond Heart Walk is this Saturday, Oct. 22 from 9 - 11 a.m. at Libbie Mill Midtown.

"Our Richmond Heart Walk has always been about coming together, getting hearts pumping, honoring survivors, raising lifesaving funds - and having fun along the way," organizer's said.

WTVR CBS 6 Traffic Anchor Kristen Luehrs will serve as emcee.

The event has already raised more than $514,000 to support those with heart related disease in our communities.

Click here to sign up or to make a donation to the American Heart Association's Richmond Heart Walk.

