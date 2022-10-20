RICHMOND, Va. -- The American Heart Association's Richmond Heart Walk is this Saturday, Oct. 22 from 9 - 11 a.m. at Libbie Mill Midtown.

"Our Richmond Heart Walk has always been about coming together, getting hearts pumping, honoring survivors, raising lifesaving funds - and having fun along the way," organizer's said.

WTVR CBS 6 Traffic Anchor Kristen Luehrs will serve as emcee.

The event has already raised more than $514,000 to support those with heart related disease in our communities.

Click here to sign up or to make a donation to the American Heart Association's Richmond Heart Walk.

