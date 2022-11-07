Rajae wants to be a lawyer. But first she'd like to find a forever family.

RICHMOND, Va. -- Meet energetic Rajae. The 16-year-old is full of laughter.

"My friends might say I'm goofy," she said. "I like to play and I'm talkative."

She also likes swimming, taking walks, and watching movies.

She's artistic and enjoys drawing as well as dancing and gymnastics.

"I'm proud of myself for coming this far and maintaining my goals, instead of giving up so easily," she said.

Rajae is focused on becoming either a marine biologist or a lawyer.

"I want people to know that just because I come from a tough situation, don't mean I can't turn around," she said.

She hopes she can find a trusting loving family who can help maintain her relationships with her siblings.

"I want to belong in a family because sometimes you just need somebody to call," she said.

Valentine's Day is Rajae's favorite holiday which she looks forward to sharing with her forever family.

If you would like to find out more about fostering or adopting one of Virginia's foster care children, scan the QR code below or visit JFS Connecting Hearts.

WTVR A Hand to Hold