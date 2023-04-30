How PurpleStride walk in Hanover is helping fight 'world's toughest cancer'

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. – Central Virginians walked with a purpose Saturday at the second annual PurpleStride walk in Pole Green Park in Hanover County.

The walk, which was hosted by the Pancreatic Action Network (PanCAN), raises awareness and funds for pancreatic cancer.

The goal of this year's event was to raise $104,000 to battle the "world's toughest cancer," according to PanCAN.

Money raised will fund cancer research as well as resources for those battling pancreatic cancer.

CBS 6 This Morning anchor Reba Hollingsworth served as emcee.

"Stephanie Nix with the help of her hubby, Stuart, and volunteers put this event together for the second year," Hollingsworth wrote. "More awareness is needed around this cancer."

The event was part of 60 similar PanCAN walks around the nation Saturday where "pancreatic cancer survivors, families, caregivers, researchers and supporters" took steps to honor those affected by the disease.

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click hereto email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.