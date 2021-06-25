'Pink & Pearls' yard sale fundraiser helps women battling breast cancer

RICHMOND, Va. -- Getting a cancer diagnosis and undergoing treatment can be difficult, expensive and make you feel alone.

For 12 years, a group of ladies that call themselves "Pink & Pearls RVA" has been stepping in to help.

The organization is holding a yard sale fundraiser this weekend. All of the money raised will go to help women fighting breast cancer pay their bills, groceries, gas and whatever else they need.

This weekend’s yard sale will feature everything from jewelry to clothes, DVDs and more.

Some of the women on the team have overcome breast cancer themselves, and have made it their mission to give back to others currently battling the disease.

While their work isn’t easy, Pink and Pearls members said it’s worth it to know they played a key role in these women’s breast cancer battle.

“We support them financially, spiritually, emotionally, whatever they need at that time for that whole year," explained organizer Judy Jones. "The downside to that is that you get emotionally attached. And then when they're really sick, and they don't make it, they don't win their battle. It's a tough, it's a tough road. But it's also a blessing when you when they tell you over and over, we couldn't have done without you.”

The fundraiser will take place Friday, June 25 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and again Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Jones Nursery in Glen Allen.