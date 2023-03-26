How Richmond's 10 'really unique' Medal of Honor recipients were honored this weekend

RICHMOND, Va. – In honor of National Medal Of Honor Day, an area group held an event to celebrate the 10 Richmonders awarded America's highest military award.

Monumental Honor organized the "10 Laps to Honor" tribute Saturday in Byrd Park with poster-sized photos of the city's Medal of Honor recipients lining Swan Lake as runners and walkers completed laps.

"These Medal of Honor recipients are really unique in that they are a diverse group of people both in who they are and their service to our nation. So they span back to the Civil War through Vietnam,” Monumental Honor founder Ian Berry explained. “We have the first African American officer to receive the Medal of Honor. We have members from Oregon Hill, we have a gentleman who was a lawyer here in Richmond, right and so they're a part of this community, but yet so much more.”

Click hereto learn more about Richmond's recipients of the Medal Of Honor on Monumental Honor's website.

