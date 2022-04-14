Look for CBS 6 Cheer Station during Monument Avenue 10K

RICHMOND, Va. -- Time is running out to sign up for the Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10K presented by Kroger, which is now just less than two weeks away.

The in-person run scheduled for Saturday, April 23 returns to the traditional Monument Avenue course after the pandemic forced the race to change course the last two years.

Look for the CBS 6 Cheer Station in the median at Monument and Tilden Street. We’ll have Storm Rider 6 and some of your favorite CBS 6 staffers on hand to motivate you.

We'll also be streaming LIVE coverage from our cheer station starting at 8:30 a.m. on our 24/7 streaming channel. (Android TV, Apple TV, Amazon Fire or Roku. Search: WTVR Richmond.)

So be sure to stop by and give a shout-out to friends and family.

It's not too late to take part. If you're interested in running or walking the Monument Avenue 10K, click here to sign up.

WTVR CBS 6 is once again a proud sponsor of Richmond's favorite race.