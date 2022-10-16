'Amazing' Light the Night Walk honors 'everyone touched by cancer'

GLEN ALLEN, Va. -- Hundreds of people took part in the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's (LSS) Light The Night Walk in-person Saturday in Glen Allen.

The ceremony and one mile-walk around Innsbrook "celebrates, honors and remembers those touched by blood cancers."

Emily Blust, the executive director of the LSS's North Carolina/Virginia region, said the turnout and the weather was incredible.

"We've been virtual for the last two years, so we were thrilled to be back in person. We couldn't ask for a better night," Blust said.

White lanterns were held by survivors, red lanterns by supporters of the cause and gold lanterns were tributes to people who died of cancer.

"It's really amazing to see the whole community gather together both to support our cancer survivors and those battling diseases — but also to honor those who are no longer with us, unfortunately, as a result of cancer," Blust said.

WTVR CBS 6 anchor Greg McQuade returned as emcee. WTVR CBS 6 is a proud sponsor of the event.

A virtual event will be held on Nov. 15 for participants who were unable to join the in-person event.

Officials said research by LLS and others has found some blood cancer patients do not get optimal protection from COVID-19 vaccination. As a result, they may continue to have heightened susceptibility to contracting and becoming ill from the virus.

This year's event raised more than $364,000, according to the society's website.

The money raised helps fund research and helps patients living with blood cancers.

