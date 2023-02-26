Henrico Humane Society's Pet Expo returns to Richmond Raceway Complex

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- The Henrico Humane Society’s Pet Expo returned to the Richmond Raceway Complex on Saturday.

The 22nd year for the event featured contests, races, a lure course for dogs, a parade of adoptable pets, kid-friendly activities and more.

WTVR

The all-volunteer organization saves hundreds of dogs and cats every year.

WTVR CBS 6’s Greg McQuade has been serving as emcee of the Pet Expo for the past 16 years. He also adopted his pup Lola from the organization.

Click here to learn more about the Henrico Humane Society or to make a donation.

