Henrico's Juneteenth event at Dorey Park is 'wonderful celebration for families'

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Dorey Park in Henrico, kicked off the Juneteenth weekend with a celebration the whole community could enjoy, and featured food, music and ended the night with fireworks.

Juneteenth, a federal holiday, recognizes when Unions troops arrived in Galveston, Texas on June 19, 1865, to let all enslaved Black men, women and children know they had been freed, two years after the Emancipation Proclamation.

Henrico Recreation and Parks organized the free event, with over 40 vendors, over 20 food truck, six performers and inflatable slides and bouncy houses for kids to play, according to the Henrico County website.

This celebration even featured WTVR CBS 6's Joi Fultz and Luke Porter as the 2023 Juneteenth emcees.

Juneteenth has been celebrated at Dorey Park since 2021, the same year President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law, making June 19, a federal holiday.

