How you can celebrate Juneteenth in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — Juneteenth celebrations are growing in number and size as the nation nears the second anniversary of June 19 becoming a federal holiday. The date commemorates the full emancipation of enslaved African Americans in 1865. Union troops arrived in Texas and brought word of freedom to more than 250,000 people of color in the state.

“The history of Juneteenth has only recently come to full light and full celebration,” Andrea Wright, the Director of Development and Communications at the Black History Museum & Cultural Center of Virginia, said.

The museum on West Leigh Street in Richmond is currently featuring an Art of Freedom exhibit.

Renowned Virginia artists contributed pieces depicting their interpretations of freedom, the ideal at the heart of Juneteenth.

“Part of our work here is telling the untold, under-told, or forgotten stories of Black History and Juneteenth is an example of that,” Wright said. “We are just now fully celebrating the event, the occasion and really understanding what it has meant to Black History.”

The Black History Museum & Cultural Center of Virginia is open on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. They are also partnering with the City of Richmond and others for events on Sunday and Monday.

Here’s a list of places to celebrate Juneteenth this holiday weekend:

Juba Juba Jubilee, We Are All Free

Juneteenth at Twin Lakes State Park

Saturday, June 17, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

788 Twin Lakes Road, Green Bay, VA 23942

The celebration includes a ceremony honoring 98-year-old Rev. John Henry Brown, a member of the 1390th Civilian Conservation Corps; a documentary premiere spotlighting the lake’s facility Company 1390 at Camp Gallion, one of only a few Black Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) in Virginia; "Forever Free” - Presentation by Virginia State University professor, L. Roi Boyd, lll; music, food and a host of churches and community organizations.

66th Annual Festival of the Arts

Friday, June 16, 8 p.m., featuring Desiree Roots & Friends

Saturday, June 17, 8 p.m., featuring Legacy Band

Dogwood Dell, 600 S Arthur Ashe Blvd, Richmond, VA 23220

For more information, visit this site.

Henrico Recreation & Parks Juneteenth Celebrations

Saturday, June 17, 4 p.m. - 10 p,m,

Dorey Park, 2999 Darbytown Road, Henrico County

Free fair, kids’ zone, food trucks, and entertainment.

Fireworks begin at 9:45 p.m., but guests must be in the park prior to 9:30 p.m. to watch.

Check out the Henrico calendar for more information, call (804) 652-1421 or email Juneteenth@henrico.us.

Juneteenth Gospel Family Picnic with Hezekiah Walker

Saturday, June 17, 12 p.m.- 4 p,m,

1500 North Lombardy Street, Richmond, VA 23220

Free concert featuring many special guests at Virginia Union University. L﻿awn Chairs are encouraged.

The event is free but register online to attend.

Hopewell Juneteenth

Saturday, June 17, Noon – 6 p.m.

City Park, 205 Appomattox St, Hopewell, VA 23860

Free family event! Shop Black-owned businesses and food trucks. Enjoy cultural rituals and live music performances.

Visit hopewelljuneteenth.com for more information.

The Juneteenth Vegan Experience, Educating to Empower

Saturday, June 17, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The Diamond – Lot B, 3001 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd, Richmond, VA 23220

Combined Health Conference and Vegan Festival brought to you by the Committee of Consciousness.

3rd Annual “Juneteenth Block Party” Festival 2023

Sunday, June 18, Noon -10 p.m.

Richmond Diversity Center, 1407 Sherwood Ave, Richmond, VA 23220

Celebrate and support the legacy of those who had been enslaved through various forms of Black excellence.

Featuring 100+ Black-owned businesses, live music, dance, food, spoken word, games, and more.

Presented by The Black Village of RVA.

“Jubilation in June” featuring Bilal

Sunday, June 18, 3 p.m.- 9 p.m.

Intermediate Terminal, 3101 Wharf St, Richmond, VA 23223

Join the City of Richmond Parks and Rec, Black History Museum & Cultural Center of Virginia, and more for the festival celebration.

Fireworks being at 9 p.m. Visitors are encouraged to park at Main Street Station for free and catch the GRTC Pulse to the event.

For more info, visit RVA Parks and Rec on Facebook.

A Tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Monday, June 19, 7 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Meadowbrook High School, 4901 Cogbill Road, N. Chesterfield

This summer marks the 60th Anniversary of Dr. King’s “I Have A Dream” speech. In his honor and in celebration of Juneteenth, Virginia Repertory Theatre and Chesterfield County Parks and Recreation will present a tribute based on stories and facts about his life leading up to the speech.

This performance is free of charge, but registration is required.

Church Hill Juneteenth “Day of Freedom” Celebration

Monday, June 19, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Peter Paul Center, 1708 N 22nd St, Richmond, VA 23223

Featuring performances by the Elegba Folklore Society.

This event is free and open to the public.

Contact: St. John’s Episcopal Church (804) 229-4999

The Love Movement Social Event Series

Monday, June 19, Noon - 7 p.m.

Brambly Park, 1708 Belleville Street, Richmond, VA 23230

A day of fun, food and celebration in Scott's Addition.

More information available at the Black History Museum & Cultural Center of Virginia and The Love Movement Social Event Series on Facebook.

