Richmond Area Bicycling Association gets ready for Heart of Virginia Bike Festival and 'Bikes for Kids'

RICHMOND, Va. -- They are cyclists who spread their enthusiasm and joy of riding with those who can appreciate it best: young children.

Every year members of the Richmond Area Bicycling Association (RABA) raise money to deliver hundreds of bikes to needy kids.

And a wonderful bike ride in Hanover next month is a great way to fund that worthy effort.

Andrew Mann, the RABA Foundation president stopped by the CBS-6 studio to talk about this year's Bikes for Kids effort and the Heart of Virginia ride.

Mann said last year -- despite the pandemic -- RABA members raised over $25,000 to purchase new bikes. He pointed out that the bikes arrive unassembled, so early every November, members gather and spend a weekend assembling the bicycles.

He said they delivered 378 bikes to Central Virginia Christmas Mothers to distribute to needy children.

The Heart of Virginia Bike Festival at the Hanover County Courthouse will be on Saturday, Sept. 18 this year. Mann said the event will feature four different rides: a 100-mile, a 63-miles (metric century), a 34-mile ride and an 11-mile, family-friendly ride.

And of course there will be food, games and rides for the whole family at the Courthouse.

