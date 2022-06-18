disAbility Law Center of Virginia gala honors longtime advocates for those with disabilities

GLEN ALLEN, Va. -- The disAbility Law Center of Virginia held their annual gala at the Glen Allen Cultural Arts Center Friday night.

Among those being honored were two women who were recognized with a special award for their efforts in advancing independence, choice and self-determination for people with disabilities.

Honorees Joan Lipstock and Jan Monroe received the Darrel Tillar Mason award for their longtime commitment to advocating for those with disabilities. Mason was an advocate for children with disabilities for more than 25 years.

Lipstock has been an advocate for over 25 years herself and founded the “Dreamers Theater” which provides opportunities for adults with disabilities to get involved with the arts and their peers. The organization produces musicals, and the theater was even featured in a PBS documentary.

Monroe, a speech pathologist, also in the arts in theatre. She created “Sensory plus Theater equals Endless Possibilities or STEPVA, Inc which now includes camps, workshops community events.