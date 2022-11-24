How this year's Colonial Heights Turkey Trot is helping homeless dogs and cats

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. -- Hundreds of runners and walkers took part in the 10th annual Colonial Heights Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving morning.

About 800 runners and walkers pre-registered for the event, which includes a 5k and a one-mile fun run.

Officials said a portion of each registration, which is $20 for adults and $15 for students, benefits goes Colonial Heights Public Schools.

“So we give $5 to every selected school, and then you are also able to support the Forgotten Tails, which is our benefactor this year,” John Brandt with the Southern Virginia Chamber of Commerce said.

The event, which is organized by the Colonial Heights Chamber of Commerce, has become a big hit since it started in 2012 and is now a family tradition for many in the Tri-Cities.