Shamrock the Block festival to return to streets of Richmond: 'We just love it'

RICHMOND, Va. — One of Richmond's largest street festivals will return this Saturday. Shamrock the Block will be returning in a new location that organizers hope will make the festival even better for attendees.

"We moved to Leigh Street to kind of make sure that we had plenty of room to grow. And as the neighborhood grows, we want to make sure that we have room to accommodate everybody that's moving in," Mike Murphy, a managing partner for Three One One Productions, said. "We're really just encouraging people, we have a whole section blocked off just for rideshare."

Street parking is still an option but visitors are encouraged to look out for no parking signs.

"So the festival starts at noon and goes until 6 but the streets will be blocked off at 5 a.m.," Murphy said.

The event is a celebration of St. Patrick's Day and is also a chance to give back to a local non-profit.

"Product Local is an organization that helps smaller non-profits that don't have a budget for advertising and they can apply for a grant," Murphy said.

Saturday's festival will have food, surprises, live music, entertainment and drinks.

Murphy said this festival is for the people of Richmond.

"It's the community. It's for Scott's Addition neighborhoods. It's for people that want to get out of the house. It's for everyone. We've been doing it so long, we just love it and we want to make sure that we support the neighborhood. It's been very good to us and we just love having a good time," Murphy said.