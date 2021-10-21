Richmond Performing Arts Alliance returns with new series

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Richmond Performing Arts Alliance is back with their series Legends on Grace. For this season, local legends will offer a conversation on music and art from the couch.

"The mission of Legends on Grace was to bring in local artists who are in the area and provide them an opportunity to perform for our community," Jacqueline O'Connor with Richmond Performing Arts Alliance said. "So we're taking our wonder talented guests and we're sitting them down on a beautiful sofa and they have a host with them who will interview them and ask them questions about their journey in music and art."

During the 90 minute conversation, the artists will either sing or play an instrument related to their craft.

"We kick off on October 23 with Robin and Linda Williams, who are country artists, and the host is Tim Timberlake. Then on December 4, we have James Plunky Branch, who a lot of people know, a wonderful saxophonist and songwriter and that will be hosted by BJ Brown who's the executive director of the Richmond Jazz Society," O'Connor said.

The series continues in February 2022 with musician Robbie Schaefer and host Daniel Clarke, followed by blues artist Andrew Alli and Josh Small with host Stephen Lecky in April. The series will cap off in June with award-winning actress and singer Desiree Roots.

All shows are at 8 p.m. at Rhythm Hall in the Dominion Energy Center. Because of the intimate setting, safety precautions will be taken.

To purchase tickets and get information on safety precautions, visit their website.