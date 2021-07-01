Popular Henrico Fourth of July celebration returns

HENRICO, Va. -- One popular Henrico Fourth of July celebration is returning to its roots this year with some special changes in the works.

The Fourth of July Event, Red, White and Lights, is returning to the place where it all started

"It’s actually making a return to Meadow Farm Museum and Crump Park where this event originated," Pam Kempf with Henrico Parks and Recreation said.

For a few years, the celebration was held in Dorey Park. The event was rained out in 2019 and COVID-19 canceled it in 2020.

"I will say for 2021, the event will include a performance by the Richmond Symphony which we’ve had for several years and we’re going back to the laser light show at Meadow Farm Museum. That was a big hit with the crowd something a little different and exciting as a way to have a finale to the symphony’s performance," Kempf said.

In addition to the Symphony, you’ll see other familiar faces, Jonathan Austin, Sherri the Clown, Susan Greenbaum and there will be face painting and food trucks. Lawn chairs, blankets, and water are encouraged.

"No alcohol is allowed, no large coolers, try to keep it fairly simple 3:30 you can bring some umbrellas to provide yourself some shade if that’s preferred, we know it’s July it’s hot," Kempf said.

The event starts at 5, with music and entertainment. The symphony will take the stage at 8 p.m. with a laser show finale. Red, White, and Lights is a free event. Meadow Farm and Crump Park are located off of Mountain Road in Glen Allen.

For details and updates, visit the county’s website and social media pages.

