Get ready to celebrate! List of Fourth of July events

RICHMOND, Va. -- Get ready to celebrate Independence Day with this list of events across the area.

The Richmond Kickers play at home on July 3. The kickoff for the game is 6:30 p.m. at City Stadium.

The Richmond Flying Squirrels Fourth of July celebration will be held on July 1, 3, and 4. The fireworks shows at the Diamond will be held at 100 percent capacity.

The City of Richmond Department of Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities will be hosting a modified celebration. A fireworks display will happen on July 4 around 9:15 p.m. at Dogwood Dell. Due to modifications, there will be no entertainment or food vendors prior to the show. No parking zones will be in effect at the Dogwood Dell Amphitheater from noon to 11 p.m. Richmond Police will enforce the following no parking areas from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. on July 4:

700-1000 block of Blanton Avenue between Garrett Street and Grant Street (Both sides) Arthur Ashe Boulevard between Blanton and Idlewood Avenue (Both sides) Park Drive between Pump House Dr. and Blanton Avenue (Both sides) Idlewood Avenue between S. Arthur Ashe Boulevard and S. Robinson Street (Both sides)

Arthur Ashe Boulevard will close to vehicular traffic at 6 p.m. Those in attendance will be able to park at Ruger Field, Fountain Lake and Shields Lake. Seating will not be open at the Dogwood Dell Amphitheater for viewing fireworks. Those interested in seeing the fireworks can visit viewing points at Shields and Swans Lakes area, Fountain Lake area and the area in front of the historic Carillon.

Henrico County’s Red, White and Lights Fourth of July Celebration will be held at Meadow Farm and Crump Park, located at 3400 Mountain Road in Glen Allen. The event starts at 5 p.m. Susan Greenbaum will be performing the National Anthem and will be accompanied by the Richmond Symphony. The performance at will be at 8 p.m., followed by a Laser Light show. The event will end around 9:15 PM. Those who attend are urged to bring their lawn chairs or picnic blanket and enjoy music, food trucks, and roving entertainment.

Carmax Free Fourth of July at Lewis Ginter will be held on July 4 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free and no advance reservations are required. Fully vaccinated guests do not have to wear a mask indoors or outdoors. Those who are not fully vaccinated are required to wear a mask indoors at all times and outdoors when 6-foot social distancing is not possible. The Garden is not hosting the Butterflies LIVE! exhibit this year and WaterPlay in the Children’s Garden remains closed. Guests on July 4 are invited to wear red, white and blue and decorate strollers and wagons. Activities such as live music and a parade are not part of this year’s festivities. Food is available for purchase but outside food is not allowed to be brought into the Garden. Guests can bring water bottles, blankets and lawn chairs. This is a daytime event so there are no fireworks associated with this event.

Celebrate Fourth of July in Chesterfield with Fireworks and Music, presented by Chesterfield County Parks and Recreation and the Virginia Credit Union on July 4 at the Chesterfield County Fairgrounds, located at 10300 Courthouse Road. Gates open at 5 p.m. and fireworks will begin at dark. The free event features musical entertainment by The Deloreans at 6:15 p.m. There will be food for sale at the event. Social distancing and mask guidelines outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Virginia Department of Health. All event traffic must enter on Krause Road. No glass, alcohol, fireworks, pets, tents or canopies are allowed at the event and all bags and coolers are subject to search. Fireworks on tap for July 4 . Additional sites for viewing fireworks will be available in adjacent parking lots and public portable restrooms will be available.

The Hopewell Recreation and Parks Department Fireworks on the Appomattox event will be held on July 3, at 9:30 p.m.

The show is one of the few across the state that is held entirely over water with fireworks shot from a barge. Viewing locations include the HCA John Randolph Medical Center, City Park, Hopewell Riverwalk, Hopewell City Marina, and various points throughout Hopewell’s Historic Downtown. The navigable channel of the Appomattox River between City Point and the State Route 10 Bridge will be temporarily closed during the event. This year’s event is being sponsored by HCA John Randolph Medical Center as a tribute to the efforts of healthcare workers throughout the pandemic. Personal fireworks, alcohol and tobacco products are prohibited at all viewing locations. Weapons are not allowed on the campus of the John Randolph Medical Center. You can contact Hopewell Recreation and Parks by email at recandparks@hopewellva.gov or call the Hopewell Community Center at (804) 541-2353.

Celebrate the 4th with Great Activities & Fireworks in The Best PART of Virginia. Information on all activities can be found here.

On Friday and Saturday, the Monster Truck Throwdown 2021 will be held at the VA Motorsports Park Dirtplex, located at 8018 Boydton Plank Road, N. Dinwiddie, with wheelie and donut competitions, back flippin’ motocross and high flying thrills from 4:00 pm – 11:00 pm each day. Fireworks will be held at dark on both Friday & Saturday nights.

Outdoor Movie Night & Fireworks will be held on July 2 at the Petersburg Sports Complex, located at 100 Ballpark Rd. (off of Johnson Rd), Petersburg. The movie The Sandlot will be shown at 9 p.m. and will be followed by fireworks at 10:50 pm.

On July 3 at night, the Tri-City Chili Peppers will be taking on the Peninsula Pilots at 7:00 pm, at Shepherd Stadium, located at 901 Meridian Ave., Colonial Heights.

Fireworks will be held at 9:30 pm from a barge out on the Appomattox River in Hopewell. Find a parking spot in downtown Hopewell and watch from the bluff behind John Randolph Hospital (411 W. Randolph Rd.), the Hopewell Marina (1051 Riverside Dr.), or from City Park on the Boardwalk, which has a capacity of 600 people (205 Appomattox St.). A food truck will be at the hospital site at 7:30 pm.

On July 4, Pamplin Historical Park, located at 6125 Boydton Plank Rd., N. Dinwiddie, will have special activities from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, including your opportunity to meet and chat with George Washington, a vintage baseball game, special tours, live music by Citizens of Old Virginia, cannon fire salutes & more. All of the added activities come with regular park admission.

Fireworks in Colonial Heights behind Wal-Mart in the Southgate Square Area, 671 Southpark Blvd, off of I-95 Exits 53 or 54. Fireworks begin at 9:15 pm. A rain date is scheduled for July 5.

The "We’re coming out 4TH July Bash", will Plunky & Oneness who will perform outside and DJ Storming Norman who will perform inside. The event will be held on Independence Day weekend at The Military Retirees Club, located at 2220 Sledd Street, Richmond off Chamberlain Ave. from 6 p.m. to 10 pm. For more info, visit Eventbrite or call 804-321-3188 or 804-245-6547.