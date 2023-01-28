Why Modlin Center for the Arts is 'incredible resource' you may not know about

RICHMOND, Va. -- From dance and music to theater and art, you’ll find it all at the Modlin Center for the Arts on the campus of the University of Richmond.

"As much as my title says marketing and communications, my personal sense of myself and this work is that I get to preach for the church of art," Erika Stanley, the Modlin Center's marketing manager said. "The arts are how I help make sense of the world and my place in it and have conversations and deepen relationships and connect with other people."

Stanley is passionate about sharing the offerings at the Modlin Center as is Paul Brohan, the center's executive director.

"It also involves not only the presenting program, which brings in the visiting artists from around the world," Brohan explained. "But also includes the Department of Theatre and Dance, the Department of Music, the Department of Art in Art History, the university museums and the Parsons Music Library."

The center, which is now in its 26th year, presents artists from a variety of backgrounds and cultures.

"So it's a community gathering spot for both the campus and the Richmond community," Brohan said. "And we offer so many things, across the board, for people to enjoy."

Brohan said each of the performances is a unique window into the human experience.

"Part of what I'm committed to with our visiting artists series is to expand the time that artists come from around the world and stay on campus and in the community," Brohan said. "So for instance, with Rosanne Cash who's coming up. She'll be here for three days."

Like her father Johnny Cash, Rosanne Cash is an award-winning artist. Her residency includes time with students, a sold-out concert and a free public discussion.

Stanley calls the line-up stellar for a city the size of Richmond.

"I mean it truly is... to be able to access artists of this caliber in theaters that are fairly intimate venues," Stanley said. "It's just always kind of I want to pinch myself a little bit, and am I dreaming, still."

Tickets are still available to see Grammy Award winners Third Coast Percussion with Flutronix.

"We welcome Anthony McGill, who is the principal clarinetist at the New York Philharmonic," Stanley said. "And Gloria Chen, who is recognized as one of the best pianists working in the world today."

There's also Cuban Spectacular, a popular performance headed by the Music Department's Mike Davison.

"He brings in visiting artists and they really focus on Cuban and resilient jazz and its evening performance with dance and a full ensemble," Stanley said.

Jazz lovers will also enjoy Joshua Redman, Christian McBride as well as other Jazz performers.

"I want people to know about this place," Stanley said. "I live on the East End. I want my neighborhood here, you know, this is just an incredible resource and I want people to take advantage of it."

This brochure gives you all the information on performances, and events happening here at the Modlin Center for the Arts and if you'd like more information, visit https://modlin.richmond.edu/