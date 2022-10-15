Festival of Grapes and Hops moves to Petersburg Harbor greenspace

PETERSBURG, Va. -- The Festival of Grapes and Hops is this Saturday in a new greenspace in historic Petersburg.

“It's a great tradition in Petersburg, but this year it's moving to an even lovelier location called the Petersburg Harbor,” Martha Burton, the Tourism Director for Petersburg Area Regional Tourism, said.

Once an overgrown space, the Petersburg Harbor opened to the public this summer. Now the greenspace is the new home of the Festival of Grapes and Hops as well as other events.

“And it's going to become a favorite event spot because it's close to the river,” Burton explained. "It is adjacent to Pocahontas Island, which is one of our very most historic settings in downtown Old Towne Petersburg."

Pocahontas Island, which was first inhabited by American Indians, became the first settlement for free Blacks in Virginia. It later became one of the largest in the country.

“Post-COVID this is the first one that we've done,” said John Brandt, the executive director of the Southern Virginia Regional Chamber. "We are doing it to help boost our businesses that are in Old Towne Petersburg and also bring a new light to Petersburg."

And they're pulling out all the stops with dozens of vendors, live music, as well as several Virginia wineries, cideries, meaderies and breweries, Brandt said.

“Then we have about 20 food trucks that will be there also... We're expecting a minimum of about 3,000 people,” Brandt said.

Trapezium Brewery as well as restaurants in Old Towne will be open.

“You know we have so many interesting art galleries and shops and so you know you can spend the day in Old Town and attend the festival,” Burton said.

And that's not the only event Petersburg Area Regional Tourism wants you to check out. The free Virginia Czech and Slovak Folklife Festival is Saturday at the Prince George Courthouse.

It is a day to experience the traditions of the Czech and Slovak communities in Central Virginia.

“So you can have lunch there, go over to the Grapes and Hops," said Burton. "I mean you can do it all.”

Both festivals are on Saturday, The Festival of Grapes and Hops is from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Czech and Slovak Folklife Festival is from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.