'Beautiful' Easter on Parade's return to Monument Avenue 'is celebration'

RICHMOND, Va. -- Easter on Parade, an annual rite of spring takes place described as a "celebration of the area," returns to Richmond's iconic Monument Avenue Sunday.

"I think people just love coming down here and being a part of the community," said Jessica Corbett with Echelon Management, which took over Easter on Parade in 2018.

WTVR Easter On Parade

Corbett said the families from all around the neighborhood come for the celebration, which is four blocks on Monument Avenue from North Allen to North Davis.

“We are the parade, the people are the parade," Corbett explained. "So everything is stagnant, and you can just walk into full circle 360 around the event to hear and see and smell the sights.”

WTVR Easter On Parade

A part of the sights includes the homeowners along Monument Avenue.

"Most of them have large family gatherings, they invite some of the public to join, they have porch parties," Corbett said. "Some of them even have their own music playing their own bands, they some go way out for the event."

When the popular Richmond tradition returns Sunday, April 9 it will be celebrating a big milestone.

“It started in 1973, which would make it 50 years old this year, " Corbett noted. "We kind of had a three-year gap with the pandemic, so it's just a beautiful family-style celebration that was started down here."

WTVR Easter On Parade

Echelon Management has partnered with partnership the Black History Museum, which Corbett said provided "a generous donation" as well as the City of Richmond and presenting sponsor Kroger.

"Everyone came together. We knew we had to bring this event back and everyone helped pull it pull the funding together," Corbett said.

WTVR Easter On Parade

Sunday's event has music on two stages, vendors and the popular Easter Bonnet contest.

“We have a bonnet contest for kids and adults that will take place," Corbett said. "So people dress up in hats, full-color regalia, costume contests as well, we also have a pet contest where dogs dress their best gear."

WTVR Easter On Parade

Easter on Parade is from 1 through 5 p.m. on Sunday and is free to attend.

“There's not another Easter event that has such a different array of people that come down, people from all walks of life, all ages, all stages of life," Corbett said. "It's just a beautiful representation of the City of Richmond and the people that are here."

Easter on Parade is always so much fun, so don't forget those Easter Bonnets. Check out the Black History Museum's Facebook page for details.