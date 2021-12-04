Dominion Christmas Parade to return to Broad Street

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Dominion Energy Christmas Parade will return to Broad Street on Saturday and will offer everything from balloons to bands to floats.

"People are so excited about this. Of course, last year it was taped but this year it's live in-person," Tera Berry with the parade said. "We have groups that we've never heard of or seen before that are just excited to join it because let's face it, there's been a lot of things that have been closed."

The parade starts at 10 a.m. on Saturday on Broad Street in front of the Science Museum and goes down to 7th Street right by the colosseum.

Berry said there are plenty of good vantage points to catch the parade.

"Well, there are great spots everywhere. I know some people who love to sleep in a little bit later so they come right near the end of the parade. Some people want to be part of the CBS6 magic so they show up to the science museum," Berry said.

The weather on Saturday is expected to be perfect parade conditions.

The parade will be streaming live on Saturday starting at 10 a.m. For more details on how to watch the parade, click here.