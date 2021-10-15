Breast cancer fundraiser returns for 20th anniversary

HENRICO, Va. -- After a virtual event in 2020, the American Cancer Society is back with its 20th Making Strides Against Cancer Walk with a few added changes.

The event is more than just a walk, it's also a movement. This year, the movement will be headed to Henrico's Deep Run Park for its 20th anniversary.

Things will be a little different this year. Attendees will have the option to walk on their own on Saturday or at the in-person event on Sunday.

"We are offering two different walk options. If you are familiar with Deep Run Park, they have a beautiful pond lake area in the center of the park, but there's a walking path that goes around the lake. There's also a 5K option," Adrienne Rich, the community development manager, said.

The event will host a decorated walking course, a scavenger hunt and a sea of pink in the tribute garden.

"And you can dedicate a pinwheel for $10 in honor or memory of someone who has battled breast cancer," Rich said.

Even though the walk is outside, organizers are encouraging all participants to spread out and wear a mask if they need to. Another change will be added after the opening ceremony and remarks.

"We're going to encourage people to just kind of hang back and not necessarily everybody take off and walk at the same time so that we can allow people to spread out a little easier," Rich said. "The one thing about Making Strides Against Breast Cancer that's really important to know, all the proceeds from our event are dedicated to breast cancer research and programs and services for breast cancer patients and their families."

Those interested can help the American Cancer Society reach their goal, register or purchase a pinwheel online or in-person on Sunday at Deep Run Park. The event will run from noon to 3 p.m.

CBS6's own Reba Hollingsworth will be the emcee at Sunday's event.