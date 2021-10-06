Join us at Making Strides Against Breast Cancer on Oct. 16,17

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- The Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk will be held on October 16 and 17.

The event will be held at Henrico's Deep Run Park.

For 20 years, survivors, caregivers and supporters from Richmond and beyond have gathered for the walk to share in the journey of crossing the finish line and to raise money to help put an end to breast cancer.

CBS6 is once again a sponsor of the event and our Reba Hollingsworth will be the event's emcee.

For more information, visit the event's Facebook page or website.