Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Join us at Making Strides Against Breast Cancer on Oct. 16,17

items.[0].image.alt
WTVR
The Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk
Posted at 10:45 PM, Oct 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-05 22:45:46-04

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- The Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk will be held on October 16 and 17.

The event will be held at Henrico's Deep Run Park.

For 20 years, survivors, caregivers and supporters from Richmond and beyond have gathered for the walk to share in the journey of crossing the finish line and to raise money to help put an end to breast cancer.

CBS6 is once again a sponsor of the event and our Reba Hollingsworth will be the event's emcee.

For more information, visit the event's Facebook page or website.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-5pm-480x360.jpg

Watch Julie Bragg, Leland Pinder and Zach Daniel on CBS 6 News at 5 p.m.