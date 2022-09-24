Behind-the-scenes look at the State Fair of Virginia: 'It's like moving a small city'

DOSWELL, Va. -- Doris Rawls stands guard at Gate 2 at Meadow Event Park, home of the State Fair of Virginia.

“I'm responsible for letting the vendors in making sure they know where they're going to get to the right spot and know how to call the right person to get them there if they don't know,“ Rawls explained.

But Doris knows, she’s been at it since 2001.

“I started at Strawberry Hill over at the race track and I worked every fair there every day," Rawls said.

From 1946 to 2009, Strawberry Hill in Henrico County was the home of the State Fair, moving to Meadow Event Park in 2009.

“I came and started working Gate 2 — and I've been at Gate 2 every fair every day since it started here,” Rawls said.

Chances are you will see Rawls at the gate if you drive by. Andy Deggeller is not quite as visible, but his family's business is.

“I work with my sister and my brother-in-law, I probably couldn't ask for a better opportunity than that,” Deggeller said. “My family has actually been playing this fair for roughly 60 years.“

He is the third-generation operator of Deggeller Attractions, the State Fair's amusement contractor.

Deggeller, who has been running the family business for about 15 years, said his assignment is to set up the Midway.

The Deggellers based in Stuart, Florida, have a long history of 75 years of planning fairs.

“So we normally start at the beginning of February and get home, I would say back to Florida, the week before Thanksgiving normally," Deggeller said. "So we're out 9-10 months a year.”

For the State Fair of Virginia, the planning is year-long.

“If we identify some things that we want to change, there's nothing stopping us from changing in the middle of the event as well," Deggeller said.

It also requires a big crew to set up the Midway.

“It's kind of like moving a small city from one area to the other," Deggeller said. "We probably have roughly 250 employees that helps set up everything and operate, clean and maintain.”

And that covers half of what makes up the State Fair. In fact, the food court is a city all by itself.

“Anybody who's looking for their fried food we've got it, fried Oreos, fried candy bars, elephant ears," Pam Wiley with the State Fair of Virginia said. "If it can be fried, we're frying it. “

Wiley said the fair has a new ice cream vendor this year.

"They have a flavor that's starting to get some attention around here it is sweet potato with maple syrup,” Wiley said.

The fair has a lot more to offer: animals and livestock, the heritage village as well as live concerts featuring the Legendary Spinners.

And don't let rain stop you, there are attractions inside.

“You can see the horticulture exhibits, young MacDonald's Farm is under a tent, the dairy cows are under a tent, Farm Bureau Center Exhibition Hall," Wiley said. "Everybody can find something to do while it rains.”

Deggeller said that after two years of the pandemic, people are more than ready to get outside.

“I think that it taught us and allowed us to value some things that we might have taken for granted before," Deggeller said. "Like being around friends and family and being around friends and enjoying the sunshine. “

The State Fair of Virginia runs through Friday, Sept. 23 through Sunday, Oct. 2.

The ticket plaza opens at 10 a.m. daily. Click here for ticket prices. General parking and shuttle rides are free. Premium parking is available online. It is pay as you go for food and rides.