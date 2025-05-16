Asian American Celebration brings cultural showcase to Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — The 27th annual Asian American Celebration will take place Saturday at the Greater Richmond Convention Center, offering a vibrant showcase of Asian cultures as part of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

This year's theme, "Taste of Asia," invites attendees to explore 15 cultural and food booths featuring cuisines from China, India, Vietnam and other Asian countries.

Raj Joshi with the Asian American Society of Central Virginia explained the significance of the event.

"We've got founded in 1998, in month of May is the AAPI month, and we honored the contribution, the history, and the diversity of Asian Americans and Native Islander," Joshi said. "We have 32 different vendors, thirty-two different vendor booths will not only be merchandise vendors, but also, we will, some of our nonprofit partners will also be showcasing their work."

The celebration has expanded its offerings this year to include a mocktail hour and dance party with live music specifically designed for younger attendees. The event will also feature a kids' corner and various dance performances.

"Every community will be performing two dance performances, not only that, we'll have a lot of local dance troupes performing as well," Joshi said.

The Asian American Celebration runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. in Hall C & D at the Greater Richmond Convention Center. Admission is free.

