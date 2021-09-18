A-List Weekend Calendar

RICHMOND, Va. -- A number of events are happening across the region this weekend.

A community block party is back after being canceled last year. The Brookland Park Boulevard Block party started in 2014 to share the community’s rich history which dates back to 1890 and to highlight local merchants.

"It's kind of like a Small Business Saturday, you know, the concept is a way to expose our businesses and our corridor to folks who don't come down this way on a normal basis," Willie Hilliard, Executive Director Historic Brookland Park Collective, said.

Restaurants and other businesses will be open including Shrimps, The Smokey Mug, Diamonds and Dutch Pet Bath & Spa and Ruby Scoops, the winner of the latest Food Network show, among others.

"We kind of ramp stuff down a little this year because of COVID you know and just trying to be safe but folks want to get out so we still want to have something for them so it'll be you know socially distance a bit. We will also this year have a vaccination clinic set up hopefully we'll be able to give folks the vaccine this weekend as well," Hilliard said.

The block party is Saturday at noon on Brookland Park Boulevard between Fendall and North Avenues.

"It’s going to be a great day, for the community so we hope everybody comes out and have a good time and experience, and if you haven’t gotten that shot here’s a great opportunity," Hilliard said.

The Richmond Collector Car Show & Swap Meet will be held on Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Villa. The show is one of the largest automotive swap meets in Virginia.

In Petersburg, the Antiques Show and Historic Trades Fair will be held at the Historic Battersea on Appomattox Street on Saturday and Sunday. The event is a fundraiser for the Historic Home. Tickets for the event are $5.

St. Benedict Oktoberfest kicks off on Friday and runs through Sunday at St. Benedict Catholic Church on North Sheppard Street. Admission to the event is free.