Social Treyvonious has keen problem-solving skills

RICHMOND, Va. -- November is National Adoption Month and CBS 6 is Working For You through our partnership with JFS/Connecting Hearts to find every child in Virginia's foster system a loving family. Nearly 800 children in Virginia’s foster system are waiting for a permanent loving home. The pandemic has isolated them even further from the connections we take for granted at school, work, or home.

Especially acute is the need for older children to find a forever family before they age out of the system. You can have an impact even if it’s just for a year or two.

Treyvonious, 10, loves riding his bike and playing video games. He's very social, has a great sense of humor, and likes to make friends.

Treyvonious is a resilient self-starter who has keen problem-solving skills and often displays big brother skills by helping other children with their chores and playing games.

He is helpful around the home and wants to do chores to earn an allowance. He hopes one day to play in the NFL and make lots of money.

As Connecting Hearts – A Deborah J Johnston Charity, celebrates National Adoption Month, our “30 Kids in 30 Days” initiative is to bring awareness to 30 kids or siblings who are available for forever homes. Our kids are all ages and races, they were put in foster care due to no fault of their own. To learn more about becoming a foster to adoption parent(s) click here. The I Belong Project™ videos are a project of Virginia’s Kids Belong in cooperation with America’s Kids Belong.