Tino deserves a family that gives him unconditional love

RICHMOND, Va. -- Meet 13-year-old Valente, who goes by Tino.

Tino is loving, active, and full of curiosity.

Tino has autism and speech and language disorders.

He needs a family ready to make a lifelong commitment with care, support and supervision.

Tino would love a family that enjoys playing with him, is adventurous, and gives him unconditional love.

Tino's sense of wonder makes him incredibly special and he loves outdoor activities including exploring local parks, apple picking, and going to the playground.

Tino would love a family with parents that will play with him a lot, and take him to new and fun places.

Tino has shown improvement in communication skills through engagement with services which his forever family should continue. And he hopes they will fulfill his lifelong dream.

If Tino could go anywhere in the world, he would choose Disney World to go meet Buzz and Woody from Toy Story,

If you would like to find out more about fostering or adopting one of Virginia's foster care children, scan the QR code below or visit JFS Connecting Hearts.

WTVR A Hand to Hold