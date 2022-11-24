'Talented' Ta'Kiera enjoys working with clay, knitting and drawing: 'I want to a family to keep me safe'

RICHMOND, Va. -- Meet 14-year-old Ta'Keira, who is outgoing and humorous once she feels comfortable.

"I want to a family to keep me safe," she said. "And have food and a roof over my head."

She loves animals, especially dogs and horses.

"I want to be a horse trainer," Ta'Keira said.

She is very talented and enjoys working with clay, knitting and drawing.

Ta’Keira is devoted to her friends and shows her affection by writing notes, sharing her food and giving gifts.

She enjoys watching movies, especially comedies and thrillers.

If you would like to find out more about fostering or adopting one of Virginia's foster care children, scan the QR code below or visit JFS Connecting Hearts.

“I Belong Project™ videos are a project of Virginia’s Kids Belong in cooperation with America’s Kids Belong.